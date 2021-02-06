COPPERAS COVE — Dr. Cody Elenz, a 2011 graduate of Copperas Cove High School, returned home to open a chiropractic clinic in the south side of town.
Southern Hills Chiropractic officially opened Jan. 18, but it held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday.
“It’s a blessing and just an amazing opportunity to give back to a community that gave a lot to me,” Elenz said Saturday.
The clinic, 1856 Patriot Circle, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective patients can call the clinic at 254-206-7131.
Leticia Marrero, the clinic’s office manager, can speak Spanish for patients who prefer Spanish.
After high school, Elenz received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and health from the University of Idaho, a Master of Science in kinesiology from Lamar University and Doctor of chiropractic from Parker University College of Chiropractic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.