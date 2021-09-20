COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of Copperas Cove students were joined Friday evening by family and friends, along with members of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program for the fifth annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk at South Park.
“We are coming together in memory of people who have lost someone or know someone who has lost someone,” said Raysharon Brown, an accounting and entrepreneurship instructor at Copperas Cove High School, who also serves as advisor for the school’s 60-member DECA club, which hosts the walk. DECA is a national student organization that helps prepare and educate future leaders.
“We want to uplift them, but at the same time we want them to know that we are here to support them and give them information in case they are facing issues, or if they know someone who is facing issues.”
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of teen suicides has increased in recent years. Statistics show that 19.3% of high school students have contemplated killing themselves; 14.5 percent have made actual plans for committing suicide; and 900,000 youths planned suicide during episodes of major depression.
Dorianna Gilbert, a seventh grader at S.C. Lee Jr. High School, was co-hosting the walk as part of her Preteen Miss Five Hills community service project. She said she hopes participating in such events will help make a difference.
“Bullying is probably one of the most (common) reasons why people go through suicide thoughts,” Gilbert said. “My platform for Five Hills is bullying awareness, and that’s why I am doing this. I really want to make a change in the world.”
