Spirit Spectacular

Members of the Pride of Cove varsity marching band belt out notes on their instruments as they play a snippet of one of the songs in their competition piece called "Miles From Home."

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — A large crowd of supporters cheered on Copperas Cove’s spirit squads, including the cheerleaders, the varsity football team, the Copperettes, the S.C. Lee and Cove Junior High bands and finally, the Pride of Cove varsity marching band.

During the annual Spirit Spectacular Thursday evening at Bulldawg Stadium, each spirit squad gave a snippet to the crowd of what they have been up to.

