COPPERAS COVE — A large crowd of supporters cheered on Copperas Cove’s spirit squads, including the cheerleaders, the varsity football team, the Copperettes, the S.C. Lee and Cove Junior High bands and finally, the Pride of Cove varsity marching band.
During the annual Spirit Spectacular Thursday evening at Bulldawg Stadium, each spirit squad gave a snippet to the crowd of what they have been up to.
For the Copperettes, the routine was different than the one they normally do for football games.
“We learned this one back in June at our dance camp, and then we’re doing a pep rally during October, but it’s our first time doing it for the community,” Copperette Annilyn Rowberry said of the routine.
The Pride of Cove showcased parts of its competition piece titled “Miles From Home.”
During their performance, the junior high bands performed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones and “Mamma Mia” by Abba.
