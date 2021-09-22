COPPERAS COVE — Joining thousands of students across the country and at local campuses, students at Copperas Cove High School joined together to pray and worship together on the soccer practice field Wednesday morning.
Wednesday marked See You at the Pole, a student-initiated, student-organized and student-led movement of prayer that happens annually on the fourth Wednesday of September.
High school student leaders for this year’s event were football players Caleb Newberry and Aleczander Patterson, both of whom are seniors.
Among the 100 or so students to join the prayer Wednesday morning were a large contingent of the football team that has the opportunity to leave practice for the few moments it takes to do the prayer.
“It makes me feel a lot closer to them, to be honest,” Patterson said of having many teammates participate in the event. “I know a lot of them probably have struggles in their life that probably they need to ask God for ... it just means a lot to see them open up like that and show who they are.”
Newberry opened by reading a scripture out of the Bible from 1 Corinthians 15:3-4.
“It meant a lot, just so I could be able to serve God and spread the message of Christ and just be able to build connections with other people,” Newberry said about leading the students this year and ministering to his fellow classmates.
Both Patterson and Newberry said a Christian upbringing has shaped who they are as students.
“It keeps me in the word, just to be able to read and to learn, to pray and ask for understanding,” Newberry said, adding that it helps keep him accountable to others of the faith.
Patterson said he has been going to church for longer than he can remember.
“My family’s big on Christian things, and so we live in that kind of way,” Patterson said.
He mentioned that there are times that he will take an opportunity to talk about his faith to fellow students when he sees someone who looks as though they are struggling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.