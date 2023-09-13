Bricks

Copperas Cove High School students Luke Herr, left, prepares to place his brick, while classmate Zachery Pike, right, places mortar on the wall they are building Wednesday during the Masonry Rocks event put on by the Texas Masonry Council.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Gaining popularity from a year ago, a total of 50 Copperas Cove High School students participated Wednesday in a one-day brick-laying course called “Masonry Rocks.”

This year marked the second such event, the inaugural one taking place in March 2022.

