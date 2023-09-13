COPPERAS COVE — Gaining popularity from a year ago, a total of 50 Copperas Cove High School students participated Wednesday in a one-day brick-laying course called “Masonry Rocks.”
This year marked the second such event, the inaugural one taking place in March 2022.
Cove High junior Colton Johnson, who participated in Wednesday’s event, explained why he took the class and why he wants to ultimately be a homebuilder.
“I like getting dirty with my hands, actually doing stuff, rather than just sitting down,” he said.
Ashton White, the Masonry Rocks student programs coordinator for the Texas Masonry Council, said she enjoys teaching students about laying bricks.
“I really enjoy it because I get to teach the next generation and pass on my knowledge to them and try to get them into the industry,” White said. “We have a skills gap; our industry is aging out — they’re retiring and there’s not as many people coming in. We’re trying to fill that gap with these high school students, giving them the knowledge to get them there.”
