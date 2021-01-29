COPPERAS COVE — In a change from tradition, Copperas Cove High School’s Homecoming is Feb. 5, as the Bulldawg boys basketball team takes on the Shoemaker Grey Wolves.
Three senior boys and three senior girls were selected to be nominees to be crowned King and Queen.
The King candidates are Russel Cochran, Detriveon McDonald and Ryan Connor.
“I am very proud that I made the court,” McDonald said. “I wouldn’t say I’m living off a legacy, but my sister was (on the) Homecoming court all four years, and she won, so me being able to run one year, and possibly make it, makes me feel as good as she does.”
McDonald will attend the University of Anchorage in Alaska and pre-major in surgical technologies.
The Queen candidates are Shakira Lumpkin, Kacy Carter and Savanna Walker.
“It’s an honor — honestly — to be able to represent our class,” Carter said.
Carter will attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in aerospace engineering.
Other court positions
- Freshman Duchess: Ella Crawley
- Sophomore Duchess: Laikyn Cornet
- Junior Duchess: Perise Sasa Siaosi
- Baron: Julius Cruz
- Contessa: Lyann Clemente
