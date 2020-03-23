COPPERAS COVE — After a monthlong search, Copperas Cove found its man.
And the Bulldawgs did not have to go far.
During Monday’s monthly school board meeting, Copperas Cove ISD announced it would elevate assistant head coach Jason Hammett to take over the Bulldawgs’ football program, naming him head coach/athletic director.
Hammett becomes third person to hold the position in four years after Jack Alvarez left for the same job at Cuero following a two-year stint at Copperas Cove. Alvarez, who brought Hammett along from Ennis when hired, replaced longtime head coach Jack Welch.
This is Hammett’s first head coaching job, and he takes over a team that went 3-7 and missed the playoffs in 2019.
