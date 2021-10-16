COPPERAS COVE — Old-fashioned storytelling, wool carding, fabric spinning and weaving, and creating corn husk dolls were among the activities Saturday at Copperas Cove Public Library as the Cove Historical Society hosted a preview of its soon-to-return Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival.
Historical Society president Joyce Hauk, standing in front of an 1890s-era covered wagon parked outside the library, said her group members are excited about bringing back the discontinued Heritage Festival next October.
“For one reason or the other, it just stopped,” Hauk said. “We decided that we need to honor and celebrate our heritage, and so we want to bring that back.”
Inside the library’s meeting room, various stations were set up for demonstrating assorted pioneer skills. At one station, Wendy Marsh was showing youngsters how to “card” wool, a process for cleaning and getting the raw material ready for spinning and weaving.
Marsh said the time-consuming and somewhat physically difficult task, which she learned from a friend, gives her a healthy appreciation for the daily chores pioneer women did back in the day.
The Copperas Cove Historical Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at the public library. With a membership of around 35 people prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who is interested in the group is encouraged to attend a meeting.
