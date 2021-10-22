A Harker Heights man wanted for a hit-and-run collision last Saturday in Copperas Cove has turned himself in to the Copperas Cove Police Department, police said Friday afternoon.
Estevan Segura, 21, of Harker Heights had been wanted for his role in a hit-and-run collision in Copperas Cove that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital.
Police identified Segura, 21, as the driver of a Ford Econoline van that struck a Honda CRV last Saturday evening.
Not long before Segura turned himself in, Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price had issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death, which is a second-degree felony that carries a two- to 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted, Cove police said in a news release earlier on Friday.
Police are continuing to investigate the accident. Anyone with more information about this case, please contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, extension 6892, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
The accident
“At approximately 9:13 p.m. on October 16, 2021, the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190 regarding a traffic collision, involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van,” police said Monday.
According to an initial investigation, police said the Econoline van was traveling south and the Honda CRV was traveling north when the vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right of way, and turned into the intersection striking the Honda CRV.
Segura fled the scene, while the driver of the Honda CRV was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said.
On the Copperas Cove Hot Topics Facebook page, the mother of the woman who went to the hospital said medical staff had to induce labor of the infant she was pregnant with. Not long after being born, the infant died, the woman said in the Facebook post.
Another child was also in the Honda CRV at the time of the accident, but she only had minor bruising, according to the Facebook post.
In Monday’s release, the Copperas Cove Police Department said Segura was not authorized by the owner to operate the Econoline van.
