COPPERAS COVE – A steady stream of job-seekers went through a meeting room Saturday at the city library where Copperas Cove officials were conducting their first-ever in-house job fair in an effort to fill positions in a number of different departments.

Jeff Davis, director of human resources for the city, said Copperas Cove normally employs 310 to 320 people, and right now there are 34 vacant jobs that have been surprisingly hard to fill over the past two years.

