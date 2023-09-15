The Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation Department and the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host a Solar Eclipse Community Informational Townhall at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
This town hall is a follow-up to multiple town halls previously held in January, February and August for local businesses and organizations to discuss the impact the 2024 Solar Eclipse will have on the community as a whole.
