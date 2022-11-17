The city of Copperas Cove will host a farewell reception for two council members whose terms will soon expire. Place 4 Councilman Jay Manning and Place 5 Councilwoman Dianne Campbell will sit on the dais for the last time on Dec. 6.
Prior to the workshop meeting that evening — when Councilmen-elect John Hale and Monty “Monty” Montanez are sworn in — the city will host a reception.
