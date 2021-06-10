The city of Copperas Cove is hosting the 2021 Food Truck Festival on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. in Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The fourth annual event is ‘80s-themed and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music and more.
The Food Truck Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins.
