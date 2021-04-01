An in-person and virtual information session for a proposed new detention center in Coryell County will be hosted by the city of Copperas Cove this evening.
Anyone interested in seeing the plans and renditions of the proposed facility and to hear the tax impact of the proposed project can come to the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B at 7 p.m. this evening.
The session will also be streamed live on the Coyell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (@CoryellCountySheriff).
Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions, learn about the shortfalls of the current facility, learn why this is being proposed and view photos of similar detention facilities.
