A quarterly summit meeting will be held in Copperas Cove Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The meeting will include representatives from the city of Copperas Cove, the Copperas Cove Independent School District, the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.
“... (E)ach entity provides an update on what is going on in their areas,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Each of the entities will deliver reports on projects and events that are ongoing, recently completed or will be starting soon.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove.
Those unable to attend can also listen by calling toll free 888-475-4499 and use meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code for the meeting is 254 547 4221.
