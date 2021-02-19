Cove hosting water filling station until 4 p.m.

The City of Copperas Cove has set up at a water filling station has been established in the front parking lot of the library, located at 501 S. Main Street, for residents in the Mountain Top Water Plain who have no water due to lost pressure.
Staff will be available at the location until 4 p.m. today to assist with distributing water to residents, according to a news release. This water does not require boiling.
"PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN CLEAN CONTAINERS AND QUANTITIES MAY BE LIMITED TO ALLOW US TO ASSIST MANY RESIDENTS," city officials said in a release.
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., in Cove is also distributing water, according to a Facebook post by the Copperas Cove Police Department.
