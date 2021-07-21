Five days are in the books for the filing period for a place on the November ballot for the city of Copperas Cove, and so far three incumbents have filed to run.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland and Councilman Fred Chavez have filed to run for re-election for city council Places 1 and 2, respectively.
Councilman Dan Yancey has filed to run for mayor.
The filing period for the Cove City Council and Cove school board races began July 17, and applications are being accepted through Aug. 16 for mayor and for city council. Places 1 and 2 seats are open for both the council race and the school board race.
The election is Nov. 2.
Since Yancey currently serves as the Place 3 council member, the city will have to order a special election for someone to fill the remainder of his term — one year — but applications will not be accepted for that position until the special election is ordered.
Mayor Bradi Diaz announced on July 7 that she would not seek reelection.
Those wishing to file can do so in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D.
Applications can also be faxed to 254-542-8927 or emailed to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
School Board
The filing period is also open for the Copperas Cove Independent School Board on the same dates. So far, the incumbents for those seats — Inez Faison and Shameria Ann Davis — have filed to seek reelection, according to district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Candidate applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Copperas Cove ISD, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Regular hours for hand-delivering an application are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Aug. 16, the district office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take applications.
