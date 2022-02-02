COPPERAS COVE — In the aftermath of a fiery crash that destroyed one of the traffic light poles at the intersection of Big Divide Road and U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove, the Texas Department of Transportation said the intersection will be under “four-way stop conditions” until repairs can be made.
Lisa Tipton, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Brownwood district, told the Herald Tuesday evening that the foundation of the light was damaged beyond repair. Because of that, a contractor is expected to be on site next week to install a new foundation.
“In the coming days, we should be able to tighten down a timeline for the repairs but right now we are working to schedule when the contractor can be on site for the repairs,” Tipton said.
Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Copperas Cove Fire Department received calls of a traffic accident with a vehicle on fire, Fire Chief Michael Neujahr told the Herald at the scene.
When firefighters arrived, the cab was fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the engulfed dump truck was able to exit the vehicle before firefighters or police officers arrived, Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker said Tuesday.
The driver of a black Dodge pickup truck, which collided with dump truck, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Baker said Wednesday that she did not have an update on that driver’s condition.
Police ascertained that the dump truck had been traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 190 when it struck the Dodge pickup, which was attempting to turn onto eastbound U.S. Highway 190 from Big Divide Road.
After impacting the pickup truck, the dump truck struck one of the traffic signal poles. In the aftermath of the fire, the charred signal light could be seen toppled over on top of the dump truck.
Signal lights at that intersection were installed in April 2011, according to Herald reports. The speed limit for that stretch of U.S. Highway 190 is 70 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.