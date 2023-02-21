A deputy superintendent for Copperas Cove ISD has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent position in Florence.
The Florence ISD posted to its Facebook page on Thursday that the school board voted unanimously to name Rick Kirkpatrick as the lone finalist for its position as the district’s top educator.
According to the Facebook post, the district must wait 21 days for Kirkpatrick to sign a contract.
Kirkpatrick is currently the deputy superintendent of operations and support at Copperas Cove ISD.
Kirkpatrick has served in his current role since July 2012 when he was approved to the position in a unanimous vote by the Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees at the time.
Prior to being deputy superintendent in Copperas Cove, Kirkpatrick had been principal at Copperas Cove High School beginning in 2009 and principal at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove from 2006 to 2009, according to his biography on the Copperas Cove ISD website.
He has been an educator since 1993 and has also worked in the Killeen, Austin and Mission Consolidated school districts.
