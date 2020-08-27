COPPERAS COVE — With home values on the rise in the city, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees was able to adopt a lower tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at Thursday’s board meeting.
The total tax rate adopted during the special meeting by the board is $1.12865 per $100 valuation.
Broken down, that is a tax rate of $1.05235 for the general operating fund and 7.63 cents for the debt services fund.
District Superintendent Joe Burns explained to the board the difference from last year’s tax rate.
“That’s a little over 2 cents lower than it was last year,” he said moments before the board motioned to adopt it.
During a public hearing before the meeting, the district’s chief financial officer June Crawford told the board that the proposed tax rate was the highest it could be without forcing an election.
Crawford said that although the tax rate is lower than last year, homeowners may pay on average $62 more in taxes.
Burns clarified that is because of an increase in home values.
According to Crawford, the average taxable value of homes increased by nearly $7,000 from last year.
Between the general operating fund and the general services fund, the district is anticipating a total revenue of $16,337,647 from property taxes in the upcoming fiscal year.
The total estimated revenue and expenditures are both $78,376,306, according to the proposed school budget put together by the district.
Other Items
After adopting the budget and tax rate, the board took action, and approved unanimously, a number of other items, to include a request to purchase laptops and hotspots through the Texas Education Agency’s Project Connectivity in the amount of $236,225, as well as the purchase of technology services from Dell in the amount of $559,674, using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.
Burns said that through the TEA’s Project Connectivity, the district is only paying for half of the total cost of the laptops and hotspots.
TEA pitches in half, as well, meaning the district will be able purchase $472,000 worth of Chromebooks and hotspots.
Burns said the plan for the devices purchased with the ESSER money is to equip pre-K and kindergarten students with iPads and first through 12th grade students with more powerful laptops.
Finally, the board approved the district’s request for proposal for a licensed specialist in school psychology supervisor services, physical therapist services, speech language pathology services and evaluative services for diagnosticians and licensed specialists in school psychology services.
