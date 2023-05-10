COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees approved the purchase of a greenhouse that will be used as part of the high school’s Career and Technical Education curriculum.
“It’ll be all the horticulture-related classes,” said Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent. “They have a plant biology class, and there’s a lot of things (they could do).”
One of those things CTE students taking related classes would be able to do is propagate plants for various reasons.
“They could start plants, they could have plant sales, they could do a campus beautification project; they can do a lot of things out there with plants,” Burns said. “They actually get to grow plants that are natvie to this area (and) that are heavily used in the nursery trade and things like that.
“It’s much cheaper to propagate them yourself.”
The greenhouse will be 30 feet by 50 feet. It is being built and shipped to Copperas Cove by Stuppy Greenhouse based in North Kansas City, Missouri.
The projected cost of the project is $145,500.
A large portion of the project — approximately 90% — is being funded through a Texas Workforce Commission grant, Burns explained.
The greenhouse would be the third in the district, with both junior high schools — S.C. Lee and Copperas Cove Junior High — having their own.
“Both junior highs have a very active farm-to-table program where they raise their own produce and do some stuff like that,” Burns said.
Burns said the new CTE building, which is being constructed behind the high school, should be complete in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
