The Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees approved its new budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 as well as the property tax rate. Both the budget and tax rate take effect Thursday.
The budget calls for total operating expenses of around $80.5 million. The district will also expend about $6.3 million for debt service and child nutrition combined.
Because operating expenditures are expected to exceed revenue, the school district is proposing dipping into its General Operating Fund balance in the amount of around $2.529 million to cover the difference.
While area residents may pay more in property taxes due to certified property values by county appraisal districts, the rate to Cove ISD will be lower.
Tuesday, the board trustees adopted a rate of $1.019200 per $100 valuation, down from the current rate of $1.040920 per $100 valuation.
According to the budget and the total amount of taxable value of properties, the district is expected to receive a total of around $18.671 million for the General Operating Fund and around $1.361 million for the Debt Service Fund.
