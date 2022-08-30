The Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees approved its new budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 as well as the property tax rate. Both the budget and tax rate take effect Thursday.

The budget calls for total operating expenses of around $80.5 million. The district will also expend about $6.3 million for debt service and child nutrition combined.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.