COPPERAS COVE — Following the lead of Killeen and other area school districts, the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees approved a one-time retention incentive for its full- and part-time employees during its meeting Tuesday.
“Our staff has just hung in there and worked really, really hard,” said Superintendent Joe Burns of the district’s employees since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “Now, we’ve had some folks come and go, but the majority of our staff is on tight and continue to do a great job educating kids.
Approving Burns’ request, the board of trustees adopted the one-time incentive at $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees.
“This year, we gave what we thought was a pretty healthy pay raise. Then Killeen went off the rails and so we’re still behind them a little bit,” Burns said.
The school district defined regular full-time employees as “an employee who works at least five hours per day and whose salary is annualized.”
It defined regular part-time employees as “an employee who works at least three hours per day but less than five hours per day and whose salary is annualized.”
The incentive excludes those who are contracted — either individually or through another company — to work within the district, including substitute teachers, school officials said Tuesday.
Also, in order to keep the incentive, employees must commit to stay on staff through the end of their contract year or through their current work calendar. If an employee chooses to resign their position and leave the district before the completion of their contract or the end of the year, that employee must refund the district the incentive pay, Burns explained.
“It is an incentive for retention, not for saying, ‘Bye-bye,’” Burns said.
According to an addendum provided by the district, the payment would be prorated for employees who have been hired since the beginning of the school year in August.
Killeen recently did something similar on Dec. 7, when its school board approved a one-time incentive for those hired before Dec. 7 and who remain on staff until May 27, 2022. Qualifying employees would receive a one-time payment of $1,000 for full-time employees or $500 for part-time employees.
In addition, Killeen ISD’s school board unanimously approved a recruitment incentive in which current KISD employees could earn thousands of dollars for recruiting qualified teachers to the district.
