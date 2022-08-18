The third incumbent on the Copperas Cove ISD school board has filed for reelection, solidifying a contested race in November.
Jeff Gorres, the incumbent for Place 5 on the board, filed his paperwork Thursday. He has been on the board since 2019.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 6:48 pm
As of now, Gorres is set to face challenger Heather Copeland, who filed earlier.
Filing for a place on the school board and city council Nov. 8 ballots is open until 5 p.m. Monday.
