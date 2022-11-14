Heather Copeland is expected to be sworn in to the Copperas Cove ISD school board Tuesday evening upon completion of a canvass of the votes.
Unofficial tallies from Coryell County and Bell County indicate that Copeland narrowly edged out incumbent Jeff Gorres, 3,990 votes to 3,852 in last week's election.
Along with Copeland, Board President Joan Manning and Trustee Mike Wilburn will be sworn in after having been unopposed in their reelection campaigns.
Copeland is the wife of former longtime board member Jim Copeland, who relinquished his seat in 2020 by not seeking reelection. He was succeeded by John Gallen.
During the meeting, the district is expected to receive $43,967 from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation for innovative teacher grants. The grants will be given to the selected teachers at a later date.
Along the lines of grant receipts, the board is expected to approve a budget revision for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the school nutrition fund. The district received $49,967.69 for the 2022 Supply Chain Assistance Grant Reallocation Award from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
According to the sheet attached to the agenda, the district received the money on Aug. 15, but it was deferred to the 2022-2023 budget.
The district has used the full amount for food purchases, according to the attached document.
Also during the meeting, the board is expected to approve a request to put a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning replacement project out for bid.
Every year, the district contracts with a company to replace a number of HVAC units that are over 20 years old at various district buildings.
This year’s replacement project would include 18 units at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, five units at Martin Walker Elementary School and two units at the district’s technology facility.
According to an attached document on the agenda, the project is expected to cost around $725,000.
Once approved, the board will send the project for a bid. The board could award the bid as early as December’s meeting, and unit replacement would begin at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the board room at 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
