If the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees concurs with a request by Superintendent Joe Burns, face coverings will no longer be required in campus buildings, effective July 1.
Burns is expected to ask for approval from the board Tuesday to repeal the current mask mandate in the district, according to the meeting agenda.
“In an attempt to assist our community, CCISD has partnered with the City of Copperas Cove, Coryell Health, Advent Health Systems, and the DSHS to provide seven opportunities for CCISD employees, age eligible students and community members to receive the COVID vaccine in Copperas Cove,” Burns said in an action sheet attached to the agenda. “With these efforts and the efforts of local medical providers and pharmacies we are now seeing very low incidences of COVID-19 infections among our students, staff and in the community.”
After Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate on March 10, the Texas Education Agency left the decision to continue mask mandates at school districts to the respective school board, the Texas Tribune reported in March.
As with nearby Killeen ISD, Cove district officials are also proposing a starting pay increase for teachers, instructional aides and bus drivers as well as 3% pay increase for all other employees.
The district is proposing an increase to the new teacher pay for teachers with zero years experience to $50,000, which would be up from the current year’s $47,500.
Several other items will also be discussed on the 17-item agenda.
To view the agenda prior to Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/33tXY2m.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the district’s administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom by accessing the same link above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.