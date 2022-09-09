COPPERAS COVE — Elementary students from Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove walked around the parking lot and sang Aaron Tippin’s “Where Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” Friday morning to commemorate the solemn anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.
All campuses in Copperas Cove ISD planned various events (some will take place Monday) for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 in different ways, but Williams/Ledger did the same thing it had been doing for the past 20 years.
Terri Jernigan, one of the school’s physical education teachers and one of the original organizers of the Freedom Walk, said the students are surrounded by the topic throughout the week at school.
“It’s kind of all over the school; we do it everywhere,” Jernigan said Friday. “It’s music, P.E., they do art, the library, we’re doing it in the classrooms, so it’s kind of all over.”
Jernigan said the Freedom Walk started on the one-year anniversary of 9/11 in 2002.
“We were trying to figure out a way to teach the kids about the events and history and things,” she said. “We started out small, and then we’ve kind of grown and I think this year we kind of knocked it out of the park.”
Khloe Heileson, a fifth grader at Williams/Ledger, said she has learned a lot about the events of 9/11 throughout her time in the school as well as the importance of learning it.
“I learned that it’s important because it’s in memory of how many people died,” Heileson said. “I think it’s really cool for us to do this.”
Showing support for the walk were parents as well as members of the Copperas Cove fire and police departments.
Before the walk, the students participated in a moment of silence to allow for the ringing of a bell in honor of the two planes that struck the World Trade Center, the plane that struck the Pentagon and United Flight 93, which crashed in rural Pennsylvania when passengers stormed the cockpit of the hijacked jetliner bound for Washington.
Jernigan also read comments of faculty members who shared where they were when they found out about the events of that day.
