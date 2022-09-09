Freedom Walk

Students and teachers from Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove walk around the parking lot during a Freedom Walk to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Friday morning.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Elementary students from Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove walked around the parking lot and sang Aaron Tippin’s “Where Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” Friday morning to commemorate the solemn anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.

All campuses in Copperas Cove ISD planned various events (some will take place Monday) for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 in different ways, but Williams/Ledger did the same thing it had been doing for the past 20 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.