COPPERAS COVE — Elementary students from Williams/Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove walked around the parking lot and sang Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning?)” Friday afternoon to commemorate 9/11.
All campuses in Copperas Cove ISD commemorated the 20th anniversary of the event in different ways, but Williams/Ledger did the same thing it had been doing for the past 19 years.
“We think it’s important that the kids remember the history in our country,” said Terri Jernigan, one of the school’s physical education teachers and the organizer of this year’s Freedom Walk.
Paul Warren, one of the music teachers, worked with the students since the first week of class so they could learn the song, which he said is different every year.
“Certain things we don’t need to forget,” Warren, an Army veteran, said. “We make sure our kids know — they know why.”
Prior to singing the song, Jernigan read some quotes from teachers who were asked where they were when the events of 9/11 happened.
