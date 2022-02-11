Amanda Brown, a counselor at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School in Copperas Cove was named the Region 12 Co-elementary Counselor of the Year at a luncheon in Waco.
Brown received the award from Education Service Center Region 12, which is part of the Texas Education Agency.
Region 12 includes Cove ISD, Killeen ISD and other school districts in Central Texas.
“At at a time when school counselors are advising on college and career, including financial aide and coursework advising, working on bullying and suicide prevention and mental health support in schools, it’s important to pause and show our appreciation for the important role they play in the lives of students,” said Jeni Janek, ESC Region 12 Education Specialist.
Region 12 serves 77 public school districts and 12 charter/parochial schools, including all in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The other Co-elementary Counselor of the Year was Brandi Stearman of Carroll Elementary in Corsicana ISD.
Secondary Counselor of the Year was Susan Tober, Hamilton Junior High, Hamilton ISD. K-12 Counselor of the Year was Krystal Duke, Wortham Elementary, Wortham ISD.
