COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove ISD employees who were idled as the district closed during Winter Storm Uri last month will receive their full pay, the district’s board of trustees decided this week.
Superintendent Joe Burns said that many of the districts near Copperas Cove had adopted similar resolutions.
“Just recommending that those employees who were idled because of the Winter Storm Uri and the effects of snow and ice, that we would honor our commitment to them and we would continue to pay them for those days,” Burns said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The full pay applies for all employees of the district — contractual and noncontractual, salaried and non-salaried.
During the winter storm, the district asked custodial and maintenance staff to come to work — employees Burns referred to as “essential.”
In order to show his appreciation for them, Burns asked the board also to approve to pay them in full, but also pay them extra for their work that week, totaling $29,441.71, which will be split among 35 such employees who reported for work.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said of the 35 employees, 32 were maintenance staff, and three were custodial staff.
Burns clarified after the meeting that it is not a bonus.
“The district has the ability to adopt a resolution and pay people above and beyond what their wage would be in extenuating circumstances,” Burns said after the meeting. “And it has to be a public interest benefit there.”
Burns recognized around a dozen members of the maintenance and custodial staff before the meeting began and told the board that their efforts likely saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In total, damage was reported to six of the district’s 11 school campuses.
Burns said the district is awaiting a breakdown of the findings from the insurance adjusters to see what the district’s responsibility will be.
Not anticipating additional charges for things not covered, Burns said he is expecting the district’s responsibility will be its $25,000 deductible.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved the district to apply for a waiver from the Texas Education Association to not have to make up the days missed due to the winter storm.
Burns said TEA sent an email to all superintendents telling them they could apply for up to five days that will not need to be made up.
The district missed four days — Feb. 16 to 19.
Other action taken by the board included nominating Burns to the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year, approving the district to seek Title V funding from the state of Texas to implement a new, optional, abstinence-centered sexual education curriculum for sixth through 10th graders and amending the 2020-2021 school calendar.
