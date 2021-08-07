Copperas Cove ISD board of trustee members are expected to decide whether to allow the school district to initiate several contracts for a total amount of $810,000 for services related to special education.
Two proposed contracts are for $45,000 each for two physical therapists to provide therapy services for the special education department.
Another proposed contract for $25,000 is to have Lapierre Consulting, LLC, supervise and support Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) interns within the district.
District officials are also proposing a contract worth $550,000 to Candor Consulting & Diagnosticians, LLC, for the services of diagnosticians, speech therapists, LSSPs, occupational therapists and any other assessment staff as needed by the district.
The final proposed contract is for $145,000 to Spontaneous Expressions for the services of speech language pathology as needed by the district.
On the agenda for the meeting, the district said all $810,000 would come from budgeted funds.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are:
- Approve changes to the 2021-2022 Student Code of Conduct
- Purchase of water bottle fillers for all water fountains using federal funds
- Order the school board election for Nov. 2
To view the full agenda for the meeting and all attachments, go to https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the district’s administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
