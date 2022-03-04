The public is invited to a luncheon to hear about the state of the Copperas Cove Independent School District, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
District officials are expected to provide updates on the district at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Those interested in attending the free luncheon must RSVP to Maria Sanchez at sanchezm@ccisd.com or 254-547-1227. Those attending should wear business casual dress.
The luncheon provides parents and community with an update on student success through academics, fine arts, athletics and extra-curricular activities as well as projected growth in the district, ongoing and upcoming construction projects and more.
