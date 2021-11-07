During a public hearing before Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, trustees with the Copperas Cove Independent School District will hear a presentation about the district’s latest financial audit.
According to a staff report attached to the agenda for the meeting, the district received a score of 98 out of 100 possible points.
The score, compiled by the Financial Rating Integrity System of Texas, indicates the financial health of the district based on data from the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Schools FIRST is an accountability rating system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999, the district’s staff report says.
The public hearing and this presentation are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
During the regular school board meeting, which will occur after the public hearing, the trustees are expected to take action on authorizing the district to begin advertising the project of replacing old heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems at Copperas Cove High School, Miss Jewell Elementary School, Copperas Cove Junior High School, Walker Elementary School, Child Nutrition Services, Support Services, and Bulldawg Stadium.
O’Connell Robertson, a firm with whom the district is also expected to enter into contract, has estimated the project to cost $2.45 million.
If approved by the board, the district will begin advertising the project in December and should bring a contract for approval in January.
At the beginning of the meeting, trustees Inez Faison and Ann Davis will be sworn in for new terms. The district canceled the school board election earlier this year after not receiving any opposing candidates for Faison or Davis.
The public hearing and meeting will take place in the board room of the administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
