Several school board members for Copperas Cove ISD praised the staff members of the district after they received the latest report for the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
Copperas Cove ISD received a score of 98 out of a possible 100 points, Director of Finance Diedra Hall told the school board during a public hearing Tuesday evening.
Hall was a bit miffed that the school district had two points deducted by evaluators, but nonetheless, the score of 98 earned the district a “Superior” ranking.
“The point of the report is to show districts if they’re solvent, are they being financially sound and are they using best practices?” Hall said after the meeting.
Board Trustee Jeff Gorres expressed praise to the district staff and the board for the score.
“It’s the result of dedicated, frugal decisions that are well thought out and researched,” he said after the meeting. “(It is also) a staff that is focused on the efficient and effective use of public funds, and we’re all part of it.”
Schools FIRST is an accountability rating system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999.
Hall said she believes the district has received a “Superior” rating in every year since its inception, concurring with beliefs shared by board President Joan Manning, who has been on the board for every financial review.
“I think it’s great that we always get a ‘Superior,’” Manning said after the meeting. “... We’ve been able to receive a ‘Superior’ every year.”
Manning chuckled and said that 98 out of 100 is “pretty close to perfect.”
“I think we have a really good group of people that keep an eye on everything, and they’re trustworthy and honest and do a good job,” she said.
Hall has been the district’s director of finance for the past five years but has 22 years of experience in the field.
She explained to the board members during the presentation that part of what helps the district receive such high scores on a regular basis is she and other staff members scrupulously analyze financial data pursuant to the indicators of the review to ensure the district is within the parameters.
“I get the books together for the auditor, and I am in constant contact with the auditor’s financial data — I do that very quickly and timely,” Hall said of her role in preparing for the financial review. “And then that gets sent to the Texas Education Agency and they run it through their parameters.”
The financial review for next year is already in the works.
“We’ve turned in the book to the auditors for ‘20-’21 (school year),” Hall said. “We turned those in in September. They’re finishing up their final audit numbers and we’ll present the audit to the board (in) December.”
Joining Manning and Gorres in praise for Hall and the other staff members was Karen Harrison, another Cove school board member.
“I would like to say that I’m proud of our district that we continue this tradition,” Harrison said. “But it is with many hours of work by our financial office and administrative staff that we are able to accomplish this.”
Harrison said the she and the rest of the board members appreciate the hard work that goes in behind the scenes.
Gorres said he is proud to be part of the process.
“You saw the presentation. There’s no minimum, right? It’s always exceeding the standard,” Gorres said. “... It’s great to see; it’s great to be part of the team.”
KISD
The Killeen school district was also honored recently for its financial work.
The Killeen Independent School District earned two awards by state and national government entities for its fiscal transparency and financial excellence, according to a news release from KISD earlier this month.
The district was awarded a “Transparency Star Award” from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts as well as a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence” in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
