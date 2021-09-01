COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School district budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is set after the board of trustees unanimously adopted it during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Overall, the budget calls for $84.3 million of expenditures across the three major funds the district operates with — general fund, debt services fund and the child nutrition services fund.
The district will have to reach into its fund specifically designated for the debt services in the amount of $79,619 to cover a difference in projected expenditures and projected revenues, Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent, told the board Tuesday evening.
Along with adopting the budget, the board also adopted the property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new tax rate — $1.04092 per $100 valuation — is more than 8 cents lower than last fiscal year’s rate — $1.12865 per $100 valuation.
The new rate is below the voter-approval tax rate, or what Burns referred to as the “rollback rate.”
“The reason it’s below the rollback rate is now, school districts don’t get the ability to actually determine what your tax rate is,” Burns said. “(Texas Education Agency) and legislators make sure, through the legislative process, the tax rate is compressed ... TEA tells you what your tax rate is.”
Despite the lower rate, homeowners in the city are expected to pay more taxes on average. That is due to an increase in the average market value and average taxable value of residences.
On average, homeowners could pay an additional $62.12 for the duration of the year — or just over $5 per month.
The average market value of residences increased from $132,184 last year to $151,870 this year. Last year’s average taxable value of a residence was $106,498, compared with $121,441 this year.
Elections Canceled
Toward the end of the meeting Tuesday, the board of trustees voted unanimously to accept the certification of unopposed candidates and subsequently cancel the Nov. 2 trustee election.
No candidates filed to challenge current trustees Inez Faison and Shameria Ann Davis in their bids for reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.