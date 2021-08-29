Trustees with the Copperas Cove ISD school board are expected to adopt the budget and property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 on Tuesday evening.
According to the agenda for the special meeting, the district is proposing a property tax rate of $1.04092 per $100 valuation, which is more than 8 cents lower than the current rate.
Broken down, that amounts to 96.965 cents per $100 valuation for the purpose of maintenance and operations and 7.127 cents per $100 valuation for the purpose of principal and interest on voter approved debt.
Overall, the proposed budget indicates a total of around $84.2 million in revenues and a total of around $84.3 million in expenditures across three different funds with an estimated fund balance draw of $79,619 to cover the difference between expenditures and revenues.
Currently, the school district has a fund balance of around $84.3 million.
During the special meeting, the district is expected to ask the board to designate the fund balance five different ways: unassigned fund balance, committed funds for capital improvement projects currently underway, committed funds for insurance deductibles or emergency property repairs, committed funds for future purchase of land and committed funds for future facility construction or renovation.
At the end of the meeting, the district is expected to request a cancellation of the board of trustees election that had been scheduled for Nov. 2.
No candidates filed to oppose incumbents Inez Faison or Shameria Ann Davis.
The district is requesting the board to cancel the election and deem the unopposed candidates elected.
The public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rate begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
To see the agenda and all attachments, go to https://www.ccisd.com/145390_2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.