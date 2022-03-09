COPPERAS COVE — With a crowd of around 250 or more in attendance, Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the district has been a leader in the region for helping other districts recoup coronavirus pandemic-related learning loss.
Burns’ remarks came during his state of the district address Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
It has been well documented that Copperas Cove students, despite visible regressions, outperformed districts statewide and in the region, including Killeen ISD, on the 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in many areas. Copperas Cove is part of Regional Service Center 12 of Texas Education Agency, which includes more than 75 school districts.
Some of the largest score differences between Copperas Cove ISD students and their state and regional peers were in the subject of reading.
What Burns had not made public until Wednesday was the reaction of some when the state released the results.
“Whenever scores were released, I got a call from the Regional Service Center and they said, ‘Hey, Joe, what are y’all doing?’ I said, ‘Well, we’re teaching. We’re teaching.’ And they said, ‘Well, can we come and figure out what y’all are doing?’” Burns said, adding that staff members have helped other districts figure out Cove’s reading success.
Reading is the crux of education, according to Burns. The district focuses intently on teaching students to read and trains its teachers on how to teach reading.
Burns further added in his address that some elementary school campuses in the district saw academic performance gains of 14-15% in the middle of the global pandemic.
“It’s a tribute to the teachers who are in the classroom, the leadership that’s on campus and then those folks at the district office who help,” he said.
When introducing the topic of the STAAR results, Burns jokingly referred to school districts east of Cove — including Killeen, Temple, Belton and Salado — as “Copperas Cove East” as he bragged on the accomplishments of the district’s teachers to recoup learning loss.
“If you want to talk about quality education, you’ve got to go west to get the best, and you’ve got to come to Copperas Cove to get it,” Burns said.
Throughout the address, Burns touched on highlights about the district within the pillars of the district’s strategic plan called “Vision 2024.” Those pillars are instruction and support, human capital, the whole child, facilities, and stakeholder engagement.
At the end of the address, Burns briefly highlighted the accomplishments of students of all of the district’s 11 campuses.
