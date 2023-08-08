COPPERAS COVE — With less than a month before new state law House Bill 3 takes effect, Copperas Cove ISD school board members agreed Tuesday to direct the district to enter into a contract with Ranger Guard, a Houston-based security and investigations firm, in order to provide security at its campuses that do not have school resource officers.
The Copperas Cove Police Department supplies armed school resource officers only at Copperas Cove High School.
Contracting security services to Ranger Guard will cost the school district approximately $449,280 for the 2023-2024 school year, CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns explained during Tuesday’s monthly school board meeting.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 — a bill passed with bipartisan support during the 88th Legislative Session — in June.
“House Bill 3 lists armed security officers as (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement)-certified peace officers,” Burns said during the meeting, adding that one of the biggest challenges for becoming compliant with the new law has been to find qualified individuals in such a short time before it takes effect.
“We reached out to the city and asked about SROs. They can only guarantee provision of two,” Burns said.
Of the numerous provisions of the law, school districts were required to protect all campuses with an armed security officer or other qualified individual by Sept. 1.
In return, the state will reimburse school districts $15,000 per campus.
For Copperas Cove ISD, that comes out to a total reimbursement of $165,000, which is slightly less than what it reimburses the city of Copperas Cove for the salary and benefits of the resource officers at the high school.
Tuesday’s action is a bit of a stop-gap of sorts, according to Burns.
The school district subsequently applied for the good cause exception afforded to districts by the law, which allows them to propose alternative means of securing their campuses with armed individuals.
Ultimately, as was outlined in the exception, the district would like to have school marshals at every campus — including the high school.
“We have a job posting for school marshal,” Burns said. “We are actively pursuing people who can be school marshals.”
Burns said the reason the district would prefer school marshals is because they go through Department of Public Safety training.
