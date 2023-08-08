CCISD board

The Copperas Cove ISD school board of trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the school district to contact security services for it's campus to meet compliance with the new House Bill 3 that Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June.

 By Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

COPPERAS COVE — With less than a month before new state law House Bill 3 takes effect, Copperas Cove ISD school board members agreed Tuesday to direct the district to enter into a contract with Ranger Guard, a Houston-based security and investigations firm, in order to provide security at its campuses that do not have school resource officers.

The Copperas Cove Police Department supplies armed school resource officers only at Copperas Cove High School.

