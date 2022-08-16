COPPERAS COVE — There were a mix of emotions Tuesday as children began the first day of school in Copperas Cove.
At Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, the district’s dedicated pre-kindergarten center, some students wore large smiles on their faces and gave a high five to military members there to assist. Others, meanwhile, showed trepidation about entering the school or were brought to tears when escorted into the school.
One parent, Dulce Luna, said it is always nerve-wracking sending a child off to pre-kindergarten, especially when the child is her youngest.
“I’m just nervous because he’s my last one,” Luna said of her 4-year-old son, Alex, as they waited to be checked in by school staff.
Luna added that it is a great feeling to release her children into the care of teachers and school administrators.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “They’re off to better things and to learn a lot of things.”
According to Luna, Alex enjoys learning all things, including letters, colors and shapes.
It was not only the students who were excited to be back in school, however. Teachers such as Marie Aponte felt the same way.
“It’s really exciting watching them come down the hallway with the smiles on their face,” Aponte said. “They’ve got their first-day clothes on and they look kind of confused. But in the middle of the year, they’ll be like, ‘I got this.’ To watch them grow from the first day to the last day, I’m excited about it.”
At the pre-kindergarten level, teachers have an important job.
“It’s their first experience of school. We want to make it a good one,” she said. “So we try to instill learning as being really fun and just being knowledgeable and just having a great time at the same time.”
Helping welcome the students or escort them in the hallways were about a dozen members of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. One of the soldiers on hand, Sgt. James Wolf, said he first had the opportunity to help Mae Stevens during one of its events at the end of last year.
Helping out at an event such as the first day of school seems to come naturally for Wolf.
“I used to be a Sunday school teacher, and I used to (teach) kindergartners, so it brings back joy being able to bring joy to the kids,” Wolf said.
At Killeen ISD, students returned to class on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.