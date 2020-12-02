COPPERAS COVE — All this week, Copperas Cove Junior High School sixth- and seventh-graders are doing holiday-themed labs to apply hands-on lessons they have learned in the classroom.
In a round-robin style lab, students were broken up into groups of three or four and had to complete six out of a possible 10 labs.
Some of the experiments included making Rudolph’s “nose” by creating a simple electrical circuit with a battery, wires and a red lamp, and learning about insulation by submerging their hand in ice protected by two sandwich bags and two sandwich bags covered in shortening.
The insulation experiment was the favorite of seventh-grader Micah Smith.
“I got to see just how effective the shortening is at insulation,” Smith said. “And that is a good example of how blubber is a good insulation.”
