COPPERAS COVE — Children and families in Copperas Cove turned up at a local ice cream shop to meet members of their city’s police department Saturday.
Kids 12 and under at the annual event got a free ice cream cone.
“What we most care about with doing this event is to have local residents come out and interact with our Cove police officers,” said John Hayes, owner of Waffle Cone.
In the parking lot of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, where the shop is located, kids jumped around on a bounce house and got to turn on the siren of multiple police cars.
The Copperas Cove Police Department also stationed an armored SWAT vehicle in the parking lot. While exploring the vehicles, many kids had their pictures taken with the officers.
Also during the event, the first 150 kids had a Kiddo card made for them. The card has a picture of the child as well as vital information so that parents and law enforcement can identify and find missing or abducted children.
