From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, fans of fantasy games can come together for a return of Gaming Day inside the meeting room of the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove.
Volunteer game masters will run an adventure using fifth edition “Dungeons & Dragons” or “Savage Worlds” rules, according to an event flyer from the library.
Other tabletop games such as “Warhammer 40,000” and “Magic: The Gathering” are welcome.
Those wishing to play should bring their own dice, cards and gaming gear.
Snacks, Papa John’s pizza and sodas will be provided.
For more information, call 254-547-3826.
