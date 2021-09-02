Area residents who have car seats can have them checked for free in Copperas Cove on Sept. 14.
The event is scheduled to go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Inspections will be reserved by appointment.
To make an appointment, call Donna Schwausch in the Coryell County Extension Office at 254-865-2414.
Children must be present during the appointment and inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.