Those interested in taking a step back through the history books can do so Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., for an Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival.
The festival, which will take place in the meeting room, the side yard and the back parking lot, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Activities and attractions include storytelling, music, dancing, wool carding, spinning, weaving, corn husk dolls, fire starting, metal work and live animals.
The event is provided by the Copperas Cove Historical Society and the Copperas Cove ISD Junior Historians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.