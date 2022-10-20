A Copperas Cove resident has been arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct after being accused of shooting a gun towards the entrance of the Cove H-E-B Plus on separate occasions.

Copperas Cove police responded to the store Tuesday around 5:35 p.m. after reports said a window had been damaged near the entrance. Officers observed the damaged window and located a bullet fragment, according to a release from Cove PD. Officials said a glass panel above one the store’s entrance was shot about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while shoppers were in the store.

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Why dude?

...

...

Some people are mentally unstable.

