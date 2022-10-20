A Copperas Cove resident has been arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct after being accused of shooting a gun towards the entrance of the Cove H-E-B Plus on separate occasions.
Copperas Cove police responded to the store Tuesday around 5:35 p.m. after reports said a window had been damaged near the entrance. Officers observed the damaged window and located a bullet fragment, according to a release from Cove PD. Officials said a glass panel above one the store’s entrance was shot about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while shoppers were in the store.
H-E-B officials said the store did not close down or evacuate due to the shooting.
Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Police arrested 27-year-old Clay Mitchell McCumber on Wednesday, the release said.
Detectives learned McCumber was also involved in a separate incident at the store on Oct. 8, when a call for shots fired occurred.
“This incident also resulted in property damage,” police said.
There were no injuries as a result of either incident.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn arraigned McCumber Thursday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. Guinn set McCumber’s bond at $75,000.
(1) comment
Why dude?
...
...
Some people are mentally unstable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.