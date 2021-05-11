Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.