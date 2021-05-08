A Coryell County grand jury indicted a Copperas Cove man on two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography after an investigation last year by the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.
Leland Chase Bright, 26, was indicted in April on the second-degree felony charge. He was not listed in custody as of Friday.
Police with the Child Exploitation Unit on July 9, 2020, executed a search warrant at a residence in Cove regarding a report of possession of child pornography, according to the arrest affidavit.
“This search warrant was the result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip line investigation where child pornography was uploaded to a Kik messenger account,” police said.
Investigators said they found a 2-minute video, uploaded on Jan. 6, 2020, that depicted a man having intercourse with a female child approximately 4 to 6 years of age, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Bright said it was his account and that he had shared the video within the Kik platform.
“The defendant stated when he uploaded the file, he did so with intent to trade it for other files of child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
Two other men also were indicted on child pornography charges but the Herald was not able to obtain the arrest affidavits by press time.
Logan Richard Kusiak, 19, of Copperas Cove was indicted on five charges of possession of child pornography.
Dustin Lane West, 26, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute child pornography, 2 counts; and possession of child pornography, 3 counts.
Also indicted in April, on unrelated charges, were:
Derek Jerome Spring, 48, on 10 counts of sexual assault of a child.
Jeremy Paul Edwards, 37, on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
Demerick Deon Hearne, 48, on a charge of prostitution.
Oney Travis Cox, 41, on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Jeremiah Jordan Westbrook, 32, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
David Arthur Haynes, 39, of Cedar Park, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
William Graham Branum, 44, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Arturo Mota, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carlos Javier Flores, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
Luis Angel Duran, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
Ian Damal Jackson, 22, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marcus Mendoza, 57, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Nicole Lynn Crouch, 39, of Gatesville, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with reckless bodily injury.
Lawrence Lanell Parker Jr., 28, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Damonte Lee Bookman, 41, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Marsales Rydale Flowers, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
De’Anthony Terry, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
Jonce Howard Phipps, 41, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Joseph Stephen Calhoun, 34, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Samuel Clarence Anthony Page, 38, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Caleb Miles Parker, 30, of Hamilton, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
Renee Michelle Hopwood, 32, of Killeen, assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Alan Brent Sooter, 50, of Gatesville, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
Brent Lloyd Baker, 50, on a charge of violating a bond or protective order.
