A Copperas Cove man was riding a bicycle on a road south of Copperas Cove in Burnet County around 9 a.m. Monday when he was struck and killed, according to Sgt. Deon Cockrell, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 2001 Mazda B2300 was heading south on Farm-to-Market 2657 near Oakalla, and the vehicle hit 69-year-old Sidney Fincher of Copperas Cove with its front, right corner, Cockrell said.
Cockrell said the incident is still under investigation, and charges have not been filed against the woman driving the Mazda.
Javan Smith, 57, is a Killeen resident who witnessed the accident.
“When I pulled over I saw a man lying under the guard rail and a bicycle on the side of the road,” Smith said.
He said the man looked to be between 60 and 65 years old.
Smith said that multiple people tried CPR on the man to no avail. “It looked like he was hit in the back,” Smith said.
The man was alive long enough to crawl under the guardrail out of the road, Smith said.
Kempner police were first on the scene, according to Smith.
