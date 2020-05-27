Sidney Fincher, a 69-year-old Copperas Cove resident, was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle heading south on Farm-to-Market 2657 near Oakalla in Burnet County.
One man who knew Fincher well and rode with him frequently, David Landmann, said Fincher was an avid bicyclist.
“Sid was a serious enough rider,” Landmann said in a phone interview Wednesday. “He wasn’t just a fair weather cyclist. He got out even if the road was wet — if it was raining — and if he felt like riding, he’d get out and ride.”
Landmann said he knew Fincher for around 10 to 12 years and knew him through a bicycling team Landmann helped form in 1995.
“Sid kind of got into cycling as something he thought he would try and then really became an enthusiastic bicyclist,” Landmann said.
The cycling group is for road cyclists of all levels around the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights area, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Fincher rode several big events in the area since getting into cycling, Landmann said.
He would regularly participate in the Cove House Classic, an annual ride that raises funds for Cove House which operates a homeless shelter, transitional housing program and free clinic in Copperas Cove.
Fincher also usually participated in the Easter Hill Country Tour, a three-day event that has short, medium and long rides that originate in Kerrville.
Finally, Fincher had scouted out the LBJ 100, that has 10-mile, 30-mile, 42-mile and 62-mile routes that begin and end on the former president’s ranch in Stonewall.
Landmann said that based on where the wreck happened Monday, Fincher’s southerly direction of travel and previous routes members of the group had ridden, he said Fincher may have been heading for Briggs, approximately 9 miles south of Oakalla.
As for the kind of man Fincher was, Landmann said, “very quiet gentleman.”
Landmann said he had a quiet demeanor, was a pleasant man and had a quiet sense of humor.
Fincher was married and worked for U.S. Army Operational Test Command on West Fort Hood, Landmann said.
The fatal wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Deon Cockrell, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fincher was struck by a 2001 Mazda which was traveling southbound, Cockrell said. As of Tuesday afternoon, charges had not been filed on the driver of the Mazda.
